Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.68

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 869405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 461,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

