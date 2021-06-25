Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 117,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 56,036 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 225,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

