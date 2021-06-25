CommerceBlock (CBT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,043.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.