CommerceBlock Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CommerceBlock Profile

CBT is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

