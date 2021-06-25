Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.89

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 6405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

