Comparing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Polaris has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polaris and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 3.49% 63.13% 13.52% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Polaris and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 5 7 1 2.47 ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78

Polaris presently has a consensus target price of $146.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Polaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polaris and ChargePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.03 billion 1.17 $124.80 million $7.74 17.29 ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

Polaris beats ChargePoint on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 95 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

