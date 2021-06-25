Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Several analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BBCP stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

