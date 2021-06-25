Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.31

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 708907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

