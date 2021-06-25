Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.20 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $171.20 million and $4.81 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,235.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.20 or 0.05711763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.93 or 0.01433004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00397270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00625507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00382881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007450 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 847,397,257 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

