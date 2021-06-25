CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.37% of CONMED worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.13. 3,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

