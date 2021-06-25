Connectome Price Down 43.7% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $90,697.27 and $547,250.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

