Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. Sells 3,032 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $78,650.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,363 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $87,505.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 10,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,799. The stock has a market cap of $771.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

