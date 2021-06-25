CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.17

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

