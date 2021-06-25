Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CNSWF opened at $1,534.05 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,003.35 and a 12-month high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,471.12.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

