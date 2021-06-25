Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,497 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 2.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.57% of Constellium worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after buying an additional 114,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellium by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.63. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

