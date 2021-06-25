ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $729,698.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00139600 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

