Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.97 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,035,362,806 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Contentos

