CONTRACOIN Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $91,904.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00571254 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000962 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

