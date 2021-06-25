Convergence Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,389,771 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.