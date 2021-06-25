Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 9.7%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) shares dropped 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Corbion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.2975 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Corbion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

