Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 681,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.38% of Corning worth $511,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 40,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

