Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $465.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $32.48 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

