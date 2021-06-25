Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Down 3.9%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.40. 1,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

