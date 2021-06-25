CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.61% of CorVel worth $102,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,524,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,193. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

