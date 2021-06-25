Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KOR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

KOR opened at $2.80 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $136,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

