Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $980,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

