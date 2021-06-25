Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $980,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $30,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
