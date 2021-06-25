Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.67

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 24568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

