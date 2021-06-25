Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,831 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $392.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $395.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

