CoTrader 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,511.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $2,511.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.