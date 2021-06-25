Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COUP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.