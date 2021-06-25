Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
COUP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
