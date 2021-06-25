Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Day

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded flat against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $30.10 million and $3.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

