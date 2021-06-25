COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Reaches $0.15

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 79.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $17,383.82 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.