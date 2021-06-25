COVIR.IO Hits One Day Volume of $1,143.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 71.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $19,228.05 and approximately $1,143.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 82.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.