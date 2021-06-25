Cowen Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $181.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $19.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.