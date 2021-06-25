Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,607. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

