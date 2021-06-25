Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Old Republic International worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,163. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

