Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. 416,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $466.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

