Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,339 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $98,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $163.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.