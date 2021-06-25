Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

