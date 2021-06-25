Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,898 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

