Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of nVent Electric worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,638,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $19,189,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,335. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

