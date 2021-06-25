Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 141,655 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,655 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,933. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

