Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 14,252 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of BCE worth $32,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 9,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

