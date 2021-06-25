Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 288,300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.32% of STAG Industrial worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

