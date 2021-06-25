Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:D traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.