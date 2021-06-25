Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,790 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Mercury General worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

