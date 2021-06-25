Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.50% of Valley National Bancorp worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

