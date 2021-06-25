Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $84,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

AXP stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.73. 79,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,289. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

