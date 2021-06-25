Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,497 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

