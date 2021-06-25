Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 352,931 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352,931 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

